"Kejriwal Vs Who?": AAP Unleashes Delhi Poll Offensive, Asks 'AAPvengers' To Assemble

As the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday took to Twitter to take a dig at the Opposition as the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their CM candidate for the elections. The party tweeted a picture of Arvind Kejriwal juxtaposed with a white background, and the caption read, "Kejriwal vs Who?"

In another tweet, as the ECI announced the schedule for the Assembly Elections, the party tweeted a picture of Captain America from Avengers and captioned it, "AAPvengers assemble," referring to the party workers. Here is the tweet:

'First time people would vote on the work done'

Addressing a press conference on Monday after the declaration of the Delhi Assembly election dates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that it would be the first time in the country’s history that the people would vote on the work done. He maintained that it would be a positive vote for the improved condition of public services such as roads, hospitals and schools. Moreover, he appealed to the people to vote AAP only if they were satisfied with the work done by the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “This time, the Delhi election will be fought on the work done by the Delhi government. People have made up their minds that they would vote on the work done this time. This will probably be the first time when the vote will be based on the schools, hospitals-positive vote."

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

