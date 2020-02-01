AAP Holds Silent Protests Against Parvesh Verma's 'terrorist Remark'

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday began a three-day silent march against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling the AAP founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'.

During an election rally the BJP leader said, "If Kejriwal comes to power again, Madipur’s streets will become Shaheen Bagh.There are many Natwarlals (cheats) like Kejriwal and aatankwadis (terrorists) like Kejriwal hiding in Delhi. We have to throw them out. I fail to understand if we should fight terrorists in Kashmir or against terrorists like Kejriwal in Delhi.”

READ: AAP Leaders Protest Outside EC Office Demanding FIR Against Verma

Three-day protest

AAP will hold the silent protests in all 70 constituencies in the national capital. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also issued a show-cause notice for Parvesh Verma's remarks. These developments come after he was banned for 96 hours by the election body for his remarks regarding the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

"Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them," he had said.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

READ: BJP's Star Campaigners Set To Intensify Campaign For Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP is trying to make advances in the Assembly wherein it has only three seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate drive campaign and various violent protests. On Thursday, during a peaceful protest led by the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, a man opened firing before being arrested by the Delhi police. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per reports, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Moreover, the case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

READ: VIRAL: "I Have Sacrificed My Life For The Country," Says Emotional Arvind Kejriwal

A few days, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur was banned by the Election Commission (EC) from campaigning for three days over his shocking 'shoot the traitor' sloganeering. Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

(Image credits: twitter.com/AamAadmiParty)

READ: Congress To Up NPR Ante, Plans Key Meeting Of General Secretaries & MPs