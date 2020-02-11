Abhishek Singhvi Predicts BJP's Seats; Says Congress Needs Alternative To Sheila Dikshit

With the vote counting underway for the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress' Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi forcasted the political trends on Tuesday. Predicting the result, Singhvi further suggested the need for an 'alternative face' for the Congress party's revival in the national capital.

Even as current trends come in, the Congress leader on Twitter asserted his prediction, that the BJP would draw 15 seats in Delhi. Lauding AAP for their 'reasonably good work' in education and healthcare sector, he further said that Congress should immediately look for an alternative to late Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi. The late Congress leader, who passed away in July 2019, was the longest-serving chief minister of a state, she served for 15 years beginning in 1998.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Ask my friends, TV channels today, in Court, in Parliament. I had said the BJP will be near 15 (seats). Looks like that. AAP have done reasonbly good work in education, health and sahayaks. Congress has to search for an alternative Sheila (Dikshit) face and back him/her for four years, starting now."

Delhi Assembly Elections

According to current trends in the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress is yet to open its account with zero seats, meanwhile AAP is leading on 57 seats followed by the BJP on 13 seats. However, exuding confidence, BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari had said, "BJP was supposed to win only 2 seats as per exit polls, but we have got 22 seats. The vote share margin is very less. We are not disheartened."

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'

