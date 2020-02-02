Delhi Elections: One Lakh BJP Workers To Go Door-to-door In A Massive Outreach Campaign

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will participate in a massive outreach program for the Delhi Assembly election in which almost one lakh BJP workers will go door-to-door on Sunday and appeal people to vote for the party.

"Now, only five days are left. Sunday being a holiday, most people stay at their homes. Almost one lakh BJP workers will reach door-to-door and tell people what Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the Delhi. We will tell them why a change is necessary. JP Nadda and Amit Shah will also participate in the campaign," said Javadekar.

Incumbent AAP has also stepped up its poll preparations as AAP supremo and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold roadshows in Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rithala on Sunday.

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)

