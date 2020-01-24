Prakash Javadekar Slams AAP, Congress For Extending Support To Shaheen Bagh Protestors

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for supporting protestors in Shaheen Bagh and fanning the 'Jinnah wali Azadi' slogans.

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joined the rally in Shaheen Bagh against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), extending their support towards the protestors who stroke controversy by raising slogans like "Jinnah Wali Azadi" (Freedom to break India) and "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India will crumble)

"Do you want 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' or Bharat Mata ki Jai, you have to decide," Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference in Delhi. "Arvind Kejriwal extended his support to those who have blocked the roads in several areas of the national capital. The CM sympathizes with the protestors, but not with the people suffering because of the blocked roads," Javadekar added.

The BJP leader further said that a little child seen in a viral video has been provoked to the extent that he said, "We will kill PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah".

"Where did this thought in a child's mind come from? Congress and AAP are supporting the elements who raise such slogans, and cause trouble to the people of Delhi," the Union Minister added.

BJP condemns Shaheen Bagh protest

The anti-CAA protests have been going on at the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the National Capital for over a month now. However, frequented by politicians across party lines, the protest site at Shaheen Bagh is feared to have been converted into a political hub for leaders to propel their party's agendas.

With the impending Delhi Assembly polls, the stage has seen an evident hijack by political parties including--Congress, AAP, AIMIM and the Left.

Meanwhile, the BJP is playing the "inconvenience" card over the Shaheen Bagh protests which have blocked the important Delhi-Noida road for over a month. Hearing the plea against the indefinite sit-in, the Delhi High Court told the authorities to keep the "larger public interest" in mind before clearing the protests.

In a video, the BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari "appealed" the demonstrators to call off the agitation and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "ignoring the plight of lakhs of people facing inconvenience because of the protest."

