Delhi Polls: Amit Shah Says 'Arvind Kejriwal Did Nothing For Delhi Except Spreading Lies'

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his election promises, saying that he has done nothing in the name of development for Delhi, except spreading lies. Taking a dig at the AAP chief, he also said that Kejriwal's false propaganda surpasses those of Adolf Hitler.

Addressing an election rally in Delhi Amit Shah said: "Arvind Kejriwal did nothing for the development of Delhi. He has only spread lies in the name of development. Had Hitler been alive today, Kejriwal would have left him behind in doing false propaganda."

The Union Minister further said the Delhi Chief Minister would have achieved the first position in lying had there been any such competitions.

"There have been competitions amongst states in various fields. Did Kejriwal come first in any of these competitions in the last five years? Had there been a competition of lying, he would have stood first," the BJP leader said.

Amit Shah calls Arvind Kejriwal a liar

Addressing a rally ahead of February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, Home Minister Amit Shah said on January 30, that Kejriwal had lied about moving in a bungalow and having a car. "Now, he has bungalow and car both. Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my 56 years," he added.

"Kejriwalji, have you been feeling like Indira Gandhi? Indira used to say, Indira is India, and India is Indira. Kejriwal also thinks Kejriwal is Delhi and Delhi is Kejriwal," Amit Shah further said.

Earlier on January 26, the BJP leader lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that his government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars.

"Various surveys are conducted across the country. One government tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. But Kejriwal's government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

The national capital will observe polls on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo credits: PTI)