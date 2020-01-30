Delhi Polls: Amit Shah Says Arvind Kejriwal Is The 'biggest Liar He Has Ever Seen'

Taking a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that AAP chief is the 'biggest liar' he has ever seen.

Addressing a rally ahead of February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, Shah said that Kejriwal had lied about moving in a bungalow and having a car. "Now, he has bungalow and car both. Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my 56 years," Shah added.

While addressing election rallies in Najafgarh and the Beejwasan constituencies, the Home Minister attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government saying it had not fulfilled promises.

"Kejriwalji, have you been feeling like Indira Gandhi? Indira used to say, Indira is India, and India is Indira. Kejriwal also thinks Kejriwal is Delhi and Delhi is Kejriwal," he added

'Your one vote will send a message across India'

Amit Shah said, "I want to tell you that when you vote on February 8, do not think that one of your votes will make someone an MLA. Your one vote is very powerful. One of your votes is going to send a message across the country that whether voters of Delhi are with Shaheen Bagh or with the sons of Mother India."

Union Home Minister also said Kejriwal and the Congress "incited, provoked "people against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "These people say that we are with Shaheen Bagh. I ask Kejriwal again that you tell the people of Delhi that are you with Shaheen Bagh?" he asked.

Amit Shah further asked people to vote for BJP to leave Shaheen Bagh stunned.

BJP on Shaheen Bagh

With just over a week to go for the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Shaheen Bagh. Alleging that the Shaheen Bagh protesters were trying to create fear in the minds of people by blocking Delhi roads, the BJP national secretary Tarun Chug said that Delhi will not be allowed to become another 'Syria'.

"We will not let Delhi become Syria and allow them to run an ISIS-like module here, where women and kids are used. They are trying to create fear in the minds of people of Delhi by blocking the main route. We will not let this happen. (We will not let Delhi burn).#ShaheenBaghKaSach," Chugh said in a tweet.

(Photo: PTI)