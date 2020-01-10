Arvind Kejriwal Releases Report On BJP-controlled MCD, Calls It 'Most Corrupt Department'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, January 9, released a report card on the BJP-controlled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and slammed the party for it. According to him, it is the 'Most Corrupt Department'.

While speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that BJP-led MCD is not able to manage the waste in the city. He further added that the department has turned Delhi into a "garbage capital." Slamming the MCD, he further stated that its internal audit reveals that it is a "den of corruption".

'Most Corrupt Department'

During his address to the media, Kejriwal called the MCD the 'Most Corrupt Department'. He further pointed out that North Zone's MCD chief auditor has come across financial irregularities of over Rs 3,000 crore.

Comparing the MCD and AAP's work, the Chief Minister said that around 90 per cent of the MCD-run public toilets lack electricity, water, guards, or maintenance personnel. He added that the majority of them were also either locked or shut. Speaking about AAP's efforts, he said that the party has built around 20,000 new and well maintained public toilets through the DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board).

Read: To Arvind Kejriwal's 'election based on work' warcry, Javadekar fires caustic addendum

Watch: MCD removes political parties’ posters post imposition of Model Code of Conduct

Delhi Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

Read: 'A chance...': BJP's Fadnavis sets Raj Thackeray's MNS an 'inclusiveness' condition

Read: Delhi HC pulls up Kejriwal for his 2017 Goa poll remark, says 'make generic statement'

(With Agency Inputs)