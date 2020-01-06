To Arvind Kejriwal's 'election Based On Work' Warcry, Javadekar Fires Caustic Addendum

Soon after the Election Commission announced that the Delhi assembly elections will be held in February 2019, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to blow the election bugle, claiming that the election will be based on work done in the state.

ये चुनाव काम पर होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2020

Javadekar quips

Taking a veiled dig at the Kejriwal, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was quick to respond while addressing a press conference alongside BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari. He said, "the election will be on work only and not on lies", adding that Congress and AAP are trying in every way possible to create an atmosphere of violence.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora on Monday addressed the media and announced the date for Delhi Assembly Elections. The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21, nominations are to be scrutinized by January 22 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be January 24.

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls.

Voters' slips to carry QR code

Technology will be an important component in the upcoming Delhi polls as voters' slips will carry QR code to facilitate electors and speed up their identification, officials said on Monday. The CEO in Delhi had recently said that it would be the first state/UT in which a booth app would be used in every polling station for the first time in the country.

