Bihar Trends On Twitter As BJP Loses Delhi; Here's The State's Current Political Scenario

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday registered a thumping victory on Tuesday in the Delhi assembly elections. Though the final result has not yet been declared, the official numbers from the Election Commission state that Aam Aadmi Party 48 has won seats and is leading in 14, while BJP has bagged 6 seats and is leading in 2. Congress, like 2015, has drawn blank in the polls. Amid the celebration by the AAP, and BJP's defeat, Bihar started trending on Twitter.

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, as it did in 2015, netizens suggested that former party chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should campaign extensively in the state. While some were curious about the role of former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor, who has recently been expelled from his party, others called the upcoming Bihar polls as "crucial" for the saffron party.

Prashant Kishor breaks silence with AAP firmly leading in Delhi, rubs salt in BJP wounds

2015 assembly elections in Bihar

In the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar, Nitish's JDU who was a part of the Mahagathbandhan with RJD and others won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Nitish Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance, claiming 'external interference' won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the party came back to power after Nitish parted ways breaking the Mahagathbandhan and stitching an alliance with the old ally.

Nitish Kumar's vague response on Delhi CM Kejriwal's 3rd term victory: 'Janta Maalik hai'

Prashant Kishor and Bihar

In the biggest political twist ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was inducted in the Nitish Kumar led- JDU in September 2019, on Amit Shah's advice, was expelled from the party on January 29. Following his induction, the JDU fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. However, his team IPAC also worked for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's election campaign even as he held the post of JDU VC. The twist in the events came when his team was roped-in to assist West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for 2021 assembly polls, where the BJP the opponent and is leading a fierce battle to register a win.

In the last two months, as Kishor's team was roped in by Kejriwal for the Delhi polls, and after the government passed the contentious citizenship amendment act, he spoke openly against the BJP. He not only questioned the former BJP chief Amit Shah but went on to thank former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress UP general secretary Priyanka Vadra. After his expulsion, he challenged Nitish Kumar to retain his CM seat in the polls. While RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav has already invited Kishor to join his party, it has also claimed that Nitish wanted the RJD-JDU merger in 2019. While Kishor's plan for the Bihar polls remains unknown, he had earlier said that he will speak about his future plans regarding his state in Patna on February 11 - the result day of Delhi elections.

RJD not in fray?

Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD which once ruled the state seems to be out of the fray in Bihar. Even as the party drew blank in the Lok Sabha elections last year, party leadership under Lalu's son Tejashwi and Tej Pratap has only been attacking the Modi and the Nitish government on Twitter. While Tej Pratap has been in news for his divorce case with Aishwariya, Tejashwi has been largely away from the scenes after the Lok Sabha polls. Amid a crisis in RJD, the party's senior leadership has been extending olive branches to Nitish for an alliance.

JD(U) opts out of PM Narendra Modi's cabinet in protest over single 'symbolic' cabinet berth

Nitish Kumar and Bihar

There have been speculations of an internal rift within the NDA partners. In the Lok Sabha polls last year, though the party won 16 seats, they were not allotted a cabinet berth in Modi 2.0. Later, Nitish Kumar said that his party does not need a "symbolic representation" in the cabinet and assured that he is not "angry or unhappy" with the BJP.

Kumar had broken ties with the BJP in June 2013, exactly a week after Narendra Modi was made the BJP's campaign committee chairman, and was later made the prime ministerial candidate of NDA. Next year in June, in a political twist, RJD joined hands with Nitish after giving outer support to his government. The alliance registered a thumping victory in 2015 and Nitish Kumar was was sworn in as the CM. However, the grand alliance broke on July 2017 after Lalu's son and the then Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav refused to resign after corruption charges against him. For the sake of "conscience," Nitish Kumar resigned as the CM and broke the alliance on July 26, sealed a deal with old friend BJP and was immediately back at the CM post on July 27, becoming Bihar's CM for the sixth time.

As Delhi polls come as a setback for the BJP, even though JDU contested as its ally, it is interesting to see if his party will demand a larger number of seats in the state assembly polls. Incidentally, Kishor had earlier declared that the JDU will be the "big brother" in the state elections and will contest on more seats. While, Nitish Kumar, being Bihar's CM for 15 years faces a strong anti-incumbency, political observers also say that there is no face in Bihar except that of Nitish.

Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor embrace the win as AAP is set to return in Delhi