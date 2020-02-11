Nitish Kumar's Vague Response On Delhi CM Kejriwal's 3rd Term Victory: 'Janta Maalik Hai'

As Delhi readies for another term of CM Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, termed the AAP victory in very vague terms -"Janata maalik hai (public is boss)". Nitish Kumar whose ally- BJP won only 7 seats in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. JDU-BJP government faces re-election in Bihar by the second half of 2020.

Nitish: 'Janta maalik hai' on AAP victory

Kumar who was attending a function in memory of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, whose death anniversary is on February 11, was questioned by reporters in the venue about the poll victory. In response, he said 'Janata maalik hai (public is boss)', before exiting. Incidentally, ex-JDU vice president Prashant Kishor is Kejriwal is AAP's poll strategist.

Kishor wished Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, a photo of Kishor congratulating Kejriwal on his third consecutive CM term was accessed. He also took to Twitter and said that the people of Delhi have saved the soul of India. Notably, this is Kishor's first response after he was expelled from JDU by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and he challenged him to get back the chief ministerial post.

Kishor expelled, hints at plans

Hinting at a possible switch in political allegiances, ex-JDU Vice President Prashant Kishor said that he will speak about his future plans in Patna on February 11 - the result day of Delhi elections. In a shocking move, Kishor, along with JDU spokesperson Pavan Varma was expelled from the party for alleged 'anti-party' activities, months ahead of Bihar's Assembly polls. Meanwhile, Kishor's team IPAC was roped in by Stalin-led DMK for the Tamil Nadu polls. He had previously designed the poll campaign for Nitish Kumar in 2015 and stitched the Mahagathbandhan.

Delhi election results

Taking an early lead, AAP steadily rose to win 37 seats and lead in 25 seats as per EC trends. Meanwhile, BJP has won 3 seats and is leading in 5 seats as per EC trends. Congress, on the other hand, failed to win a single seat. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

