BJP's Delhi Election Manifesto: From Wheat At Rs 2/kg To Justice For 1984 Riot Victims

The BJP's fortnight-long drive seeking people's inputs to prepare a manifesto for the Delhi polls had received 11.65 lakh suggestions over a range of issues including the amended citizenship law and the continuing protests against it. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were among the leaders who launched the party manifesto.
"When the union government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest challenge in front of Delhi were air pollution and water pollution. We had decided to rid Delhi of these twin evils," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters here. He also spoke about 'Namami Gange' program and stated that 6,000 crore was spent on purifying Yamuna.
"We had included 40 rivers and riverines in the 'Namami Gange' program along with river Ganga. The Yamuna was one of the rivers in this program. Around Rs 6,000 crore was spent on purifying the Yamuna whose benefit was accrued to Delhi as well," he added. BJP's manifesto included the face of PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari. The party has, however, not revealed their chief minister candidate yet.
The manifesto included various aspects including--Jal Jeevan, women healthcare, housing, justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and so on.
Rural and Agricultural Development
Employment
Women healthcare
We are committed to protecting the dignity of and instilling a sense of security amongst women. To ensure dedicated efforts and adequate resources for these goals, we will launch a new 'Rani Laxmibai Mahila Suraksha Yojana'.
Healthcare
We will implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which has been introduced by PM Shri Narendra Modi, in Delhi so that the people of Delhi can benefit from free treatment upto Rs. 5 lakh.
Education
Agriculture, Housing
1984 anti-Sikh riots
Wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg
e-Rickshaws
Modern amenities
Modern amenities and ownership rights: The important issue of NOCs for self-allotment societies will be resolved on priority.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.
