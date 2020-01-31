BJP's Delhi Election Manifesto: From Wheat At Rs 2/kg To Justice For 1984 Riot Victims

The BJP's fortnight-long drive seeking people's inputs to prepare a manifesto for the Delhi polls had received 11.65 lakh suggestions over a range of issues including the amended citizenship law and the continuing protests against it. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were among the leaders who launched the party manifesto.

"When the union government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest challenge in front of Delhi were air pollution and water pollution. We had decided to rid Delhi of these twin evils," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters here. He also spoke about 'Namami Gange' program and stated that 6,000 crore was spent on purifying Yamuna.

"We had included 40 rivers and riverines in the 'Namami Gange' program along with river Ganga. The Yamuna was one of the rivers in this program. Around Rs 6,000 crore was spent on purifying the Yamuna whose benefit was accrued to Delhi as well," he added. BJP's manifesto included the face of PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari. The party has, however, not revealed their chief minister candidate yet.

The manifesto included various aspects including--Jal Jeevan, women healthcare, housing, justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and so on.

Rural and Agricultural Development

The manifesto said that those engaged in occupations like pottery, barbers, blacksmith and so on will get easy loans.

Employment

The BJP stated that they would provide employment opportunities to 'at least 10 lakh youth' in the next five years. Launch start-up initiatives, establish 'incubation centres and co-working spaces'.

BJP said that they would establish 'Vishwakarma Kaushal Vikas Vishwavidyalay' and ensure '100% placement for graduates' of this university.

Women healthcare

We are committed to protecting the dignity of and instilling a sense of security amongst women. To ensure dedicated efforts and adequate resources for these goals, we will launch a new ‘Rani Laxmibai Mahila Suraksha Yojana’. #DeshBadlaDilliBadlo pic.twitter.com/FT0wBsussK — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2020

Healthcare

We will implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which has been introduced by PM Shri Narendra Modi, in Delhi so that the people of Delhi can benefit from free treatment upto Rs. 5 lakh. #DeshBadlaDilliBadlo pic.twitter.com/6gFZT0s6t6 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2020

Education

The manifesto said that the party would focus on the education sector and increase the education budget by 10% every year. They promised to open 10 new colleges and 200 more schools in Delhi. The manifesto further claims to establish 1000 Atal Tinkering Labs in schools.

Agriculture, Housing

The BJP said that it would ensure ownership rights for land parcels granted under the 20-point program. They are further committed to provide pucca houses to all Delhi residents by 2022.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be implemented in Delhi, the manifesto said, further adding that the annual Samman Nidhi of Rs. 6000 will be disbursed to the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

1984 anti-Sikh riots

Promising 'justice', the manifesto said that jobs will be given to one child of the victim who lost an earning family member during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. It further said that pension of Rs. 2500 to Rs 3500 per month would be given to widows who lost their husbands.

Wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg

The manifesto said if it forms the government, the party will give wheat flour to the poor at Rs 2 per kg.

e-Rickshaws

If a BJP government is formed in Delhi, the manifesto said that it would formulate a scheme to encourage and provide financial assistance for manual cyde rickshaw pullers to switch to e-Rickshaws.

Modern amenities

Modern amenities and ownership rights: The important issue of NOCs for self-allotment societies will be resolved on priority.

#DeshBadlaDilliBadlo pic.twitter.com/b1MEo9c3SY — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

