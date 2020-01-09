"Just Raise Your Eyes": Manish Sisodia Takes On Amit Shah Over CCTVs In Delhi

AAP senior leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over the installation of CCTVs in the national capital. Retaliating to Amit Shah's criticism towards AAP, Manish Sisodia busted the BJP president's CCTV accusation. After the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Delhi, Amit Shah accused the AAP government of making empty promises.

Addressing the media, Manish Sisodia shared a video of Amit Shah claiming that he is yet to find a single CCTV camera, out of 1.5 million promised by AAP. Sharing another video, the AAP leader shared the CCTV footage of the Home Minister conducting BJP's door-to-door campaign in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. He further stated that Amit Shah visited eight houses in the small lane, which has 16 cameras around it. "Amit Shah is questioning where the CCTVs we promised. Well, I would like to assure you that you don't have to look through 'durbeen' (binocular) just raise your eyes and find it in every lane. You are also being recorded while doing door to door campaigns don't worry," Manish Sisodia told reporters.

READ| Delhi Assembly polls: Samajwadi Party & AAP likely to forge an alliance; BSP to go solo

"In the last 60 months, the Aam Aadmi Party government made only promises and now in the last 3 months, the public development money was spent on advertisements for its announcements. People of Delhi are still looking for free wifi, 1.5 million CCTV cameras, new colleges, and hospitals," Amit Shah had said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Manish Sisodia even challenged the BJP to present its education model under which he claimed that 109 primary schools have been shut in the last nine years. On the other hand, he said, the number of students has increased by 6,000 in the last four years in Delhi government-run schools. "In BJP-run MCD schools, 109 primary schools were closed in the last nine years. It's a crime," Sisodia said. "If you like their (BJP) model of education, then vote for them. I want to ask BJP, what is your model of education?" Sisodia told reporters.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi, where 70 seats are at stake will go to polls on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. With Delhi Assembly Elections being around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party has started examining the performance of its sitting MLAs. A party source reportedly informed that a 'report card' is being made for each MLA to evaluate the performance of the MLAs before the redistribution of tickets.

In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three seats. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in between the years 1998 and 2013, failed to get any seat.

READ| AAP targets Centre over Delhi's law & order, says, 'Home Minister is doing nothing'

(with ANI inputs)