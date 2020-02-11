BJP's Tajinder Bagga Thanks Delhi-ites After Defeat, Echoes Poem Quoted By Vajpayee

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory on Tuesday, BJP's debutant Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who lost from the Hari Nagar constituency has accepted defeat against AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. Taking to Twitter, he said, "We are not afraid- in loss or win. Whatever we got after the struggle, it is right." He thanked people of Delhi and also extended best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers. The lines tweeted by Bagga is from a Hindi poem by Shivmangal Singh Suman, which was frequently shared by former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

क्‍या हार में क्‍या जीत में,किंचित नहीं भयभीत मैं ।

संघर्ष पथ पर जो भी मिला, यह भी सही वह भी सही।

हरि नगर विधानसभा के सभी मतदाताओं का और सभी कार्यकर्ता मित्रों का हार्दिक धन्यवाद । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 11, 2020

ON February 7, exuding confidence, Bagga had said that there is no competition at all adding that the competition will be between AAP and Congress for number two and three. “BJP will win at least by a margin of 30,000 votes. AAP had no candidate to issue the ticket, due to which they brought a candidate just twenty hours back from Congress. Which is why the fight is between Congress and AAP for number two and three positions. BJP will win with a maximum number of seats”, said Bagga.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी और आम आदमी पार्टी की सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई https://t.co/3j6qFjXbMw — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 11, 2020

'Delhi, I love you!' booms Arvind Kejriwal in victory speech as AAP secures landslide win

Delhi elections result

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 6 seats and is leading on 57 seats and BJP has won a seat and is leading on 6 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Meanwhile, the celebration began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

Amanatullah Khan wins Shaheen Bagh centred Okhla constituency, says 'current laga diya'