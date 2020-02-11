Amanatullah Khan Wins Shaheen Bagh Centred Okhla Constituency, Says 'current Laga Diya'

After the AAP's massive lead on the Delhi election result day, AAP leader Amanatulla Khan who contested from Okhla constituency has said that two crore Delhi citizens won today. "Vote has been given on the basis of development and work, Aam Admi Party did a lot of work, did not do politics of hatred but love and took everyone together. They (BJP) did not leave any stone unturned to spread hatred but at the end, two crore Delhi citizens have won today. Two crore Delhi citizens have given a current to Amit Shah and BJP today. People want that development should happen and politics of hatred has lost today", said Khan.

On being asked on Shaheen Bagh, the AAP leader said, "Shaheen Bagh is an issue, but people have voted on the basis of development."

After trailing initially, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan took a massive lead against the BJP's Braham Singh with 44,384 votes and a vote share of 81.96 per cent against the BJP candidate who has bagged a meagre 7,414 votes with a vote share of 13.69 per cent while Congress is nowhere close to the second. Okhla, from where Amanatullah Khan contested is a minority-dominated constituency which has witnessed an intense on-going protest in Shaheen Bagh against the centre backed CAA law.

Forming majority

The election commission’s data as of now states that AAP is leading at 59 seats while BJP leading only at 11 seats. Vote percentage of AAP is 53.40 per cent while that of BJP is 38.88 per cent at the time of writing the article. The Congress has failed to open an account and has gained only 4.24 per cent vote share. Congress leaders had revealed ahead of the result day that their party was tacitly backing AAP and hence did not do any intense campaigning.

The BJP fought the election to drive out the ruling AAP, which is fighting to retain power in the national capital. The BJP was aiming to make advances in the current assembly election after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats whereas the AAP took a major chunk of the assembly with 67 seats.

