Cong Waves White Flags: KTS Tulsi Admits To 'sacrifice' For AAP's Victory In Delhi Polls

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi, while talking about his party’s involvement in the Delhi assembly elections made shocking statements over the projected defeat for Congress in exit polls. With all the exit polls predicting nearly 0 to 4 seats for Congress, KTS Tulsi stated that his party had made a sacrifice. He said that Congress did not campaign in the elections aggressively so that AAP could return to power in the national capital.

KTS Tulsi on Congress’ sacrifice

Justifying Congress party’s lack of an aggressive campaign in Delhi, the senior Congress leader said, “Congress seems to have made a sacrifice for preventing the splitting up of votes which would have resulted in a victory for BJP. If Congress had also equally applied force in the campaign process, it would have resulted in BJP winning.” Further targeting the BJP, he added, "I think it is a good lesson for the BJP. Those doing politics of hatred seems to have been rebuffed. It was important for this message to go."

Read: Delhi Poll Of Exit Polls: AAP projected to remain in power; BJP to avert 2015 repeat

Exit polls

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday - February 8 - is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59% of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Read: Assembly polls: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

AAP: 48-61

48-61 BJP: 9-21

9-21 Congress: 0-1

0-1 Others: 0

A number of other agencies have also put out their exit poll numbers. The cumulative poll of exit polls also projects an AAP victory. However, AAP is expected to come back with a significantly reduced seat-share as compared to 2015 when the party won a colossal 67 seats.

Read: Delhi Exit Poll: Jan Ki Baat projects reduced majority for AAP; BJP on the rise, Cong 0-1

Ipsos exit poll has predicted 47 seats for Aam Aadmi Party and 23 for the BJP. According to the C-Voter exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi, while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Cicero exit poll predicts 54 seats for the AAP, 15 seats for the BJP and 1 for the Congress.

Read: Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Amanatullah Khan projected to retain Okhla seat - JKB Exit poll