Delhi Poll Of Exit Polls: AAP Projected To Remain In Power; BJP To Avert 2015 Repeat

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has finished polling on Saturday - February 8 - is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, only 54.65% of votes had been polled in the National Capital but final figures will be out soon, Election Commission of India said. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

AAP: 48-61

BJP: 9-21

Congress: 0-1

Others: 0

A number of other agencies have also out their exit poll numbers. Accordingly, the poll of exit polls projects an AAP victory, but with a significantly reduced seat-share than in 2015 when the party won a colossal 67 seats.

Ipsos exit poll has predicted 47 seats for Aam Aadmi Party and 23 for the BJP. According to the C-Voter exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi, while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Cicero exit poll predicts 54 seats for the AAP, 15 seats for the BJP and 1 for the Congress.

READ | Assembly polls: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

READ | Delhi Exit Poll: Jan Ki Baat projects reduced majority for AAP; BJP on the rise, Cong 0-1

Vote share

According to Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

AAP: 51-52%

BJP:38 -40%

Congress: 4-5 %

Others: 5%

READ | Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Amanatullah Khan projected to retain Okhla seat - JKB Exit poll

READ | Giriraj Singh rubbishes allegations made by AAP, says 'India will win in Delhi