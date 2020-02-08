Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Projected To Retain Okhla Seat - JKB Exit Poll

While AAP is projected to retain the 70-seat Assembly, AAP's Amanatullah Khan is projected to retain his Okhla constituency, defeating BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress' Parvez Hashmi. Okhla is a Muslim-dominated constituency with the community forming over 40% of the population. Khan had recently announced that he will conduct a low-key poll campaign in support of the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.

Exit poll results:

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Poll campaign issues:

The Muslim-dominated constituency is reported to be heavily affected by the poor condition of the roads and frequent waterlogging. The constituency is split between the posh New Friends Colony and the Zakir Nagar which houses Jamia Millia Islamia University where violent anti-CAA protests were witnessed and Shaheen Bagh where protests are ongoing. Reports state that the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests which has major support here, may affect the poll results.

Poll controversy: Amanatullah Khan's provocation, Jamia - Shaheen Bagh protests

The incumbent MLA Amanatullah Khan had allegedly also made a provocative speech minutes before the violence at Jamia Millia University on December 15. He alleged that several BJP, VHP and RSS workers too were involved in the protest. Defending the Jamia Millia University students, he said none of them has been involved in the violence. Moreover, an FIR was filed against him for instigating violence through his social media posts.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia University witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Moreover, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Protests have been shifted away from Gate 7 ahead of polls, but still continue.

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets have been a major poll controversy. Theough PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP have supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue mainly led by Muslim women.

2015 Delhi Assembly results (Okhla)

The constituency which falls under the South East Delhi district was previously held by Amanatullah Khan who defeated his BJP rival by nearly 60,000 votes. The seat which is a Congress stronghold saw its first upset when Asif Muhammad Khan was elected as an MLA in 2009 on an RJD ticket but switched to Congress. In 2013, Khan retained the seat for Congress.