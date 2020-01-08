'AAP's Report Card Reached Over 1.5 Cr People In Delhi': Gopal Rai

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party city unit convenor Gopal Rai has stated that the party's report card -- 'AAP Ka Report Card' released on December 24 last year -- has received a positive response and reached over 1.5 crore people in the national capital.

Speaking to the media, Rai said, "Over 90% people on the ground have given a positive response. 13 lakh people have directly discussed ''AAP ka Report Card'' in 650 mohalla sabhas."

He further added that currently, the report card has reached around 30 lakh families through an extensive door-to-door campaign. Further, he said that the report will reach a total of 35 lakh families by January 10.

About 'AAP Ka Report Card'

According to Gopal Rai, around 60,000 party volunteers participated in the door-to-door campaign. He further added that with the report card, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held several town hall meetings in each parliamentary constituency. The meetings were aimed at discussing the report card, he added.

Speaking about the elections, Rai said that the Aam Aadmi Party is not only set in terms of organisational strength, but also in terms of mass outreach campaigns.

Second phase of AAP's campaign

Speaking about the second phase of AAP's campaign for the assembly elections, the Gopal Rai stated that they have organised 10 Mohalla Sabhas in each assembly constituency. Along with it, they have finished 650 of the 700 planned meetings. The second phase of the campaign is set to end on January 10.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora on Monday addressed the media and announced the date for Delhi Assembly Elections. The EC stated that the people will cast their votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

