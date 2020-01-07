AAP Targets Centre Over Delhi's Law & Order, Says, 'Home Minister Is Doing Nothing'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday slamming Home Minister Amit Shah said that the law and order situation on the national capital has worsened and he is doing "nothing" to check it. "The law and order situation in the capital has worsened. Students, teachers, and women are being attacked under his watch, but he's (Home Minister) doing nothing to stop it. He is a silent spectator," Singh told news agency ANI.

Commenting on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's 'Tukde, Tukde gang' statement, Singh said, "What Jaishankar has seen is his experience. However, we can't deny today's situation. The scenario of JNU tells that there is no law and order in Delhi." He also said the AAP will not compromise over the sovereignty of the nation. "We have brought a lot of policies for the poor. Over, 20,000 classrooms have been constructed in the national capital. In this election too, we will come with our report card," he said, adding that the AAP government will fight the election through a positive campaign, unlike the opposition parties.

The attack on students and teachers at JNU on Sunday by unidentified goons triggered protests across India as the uproar grew for the resignation of the vice-chancellor who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left around 34 people injured. Delhi Police said no arrests have been made and that they have transferred the case to the Crime Branch, who claimed to have found "vital clues."

Delhi Assembly Polls

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 8 while results will be announced on February 11, the Election Commission of India said on Monday. Three parties that are in the fray in these elections are the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, and the Congress. The battle for Delhi is a war for CM Kejriwal’s ruling AAP, which is seeking re-election after a thumping victory in 2015 when the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly. As far as the BJP is concerned, the party also launched its campaign last month with star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

