Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Alleges 'unauthorised Movement' Of EVM Machines

Shortly after the Delhi Assembly elections took place on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed of having received information from "several places" that officials were trying to take away the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in an "unauthorised manner".

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told the media that AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Prashant Kishor and himself held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed of having received information of poll officials trying to take away the EVM at several places in an unauthorised manner.

Sanjay Singh questioned how the EVM machines reached the officers when they should have been sealed and taken straight to strongrooms.

AAP provides evidence

Showing a video on his cell phone of poll officers getting down from a DTC bus carrying EVMs in their hands, Sanjay Singh said: "This is from Babarpur, Shanti Vidya Niketan. Here people have caught an official with EVM machines. Similar information has come from Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara (East Delhi)."

The AAP leader said it is a "big incident" which has come to light and they would inform the Election Commission about it. Singh also suggested that arrangements should be made to deploy party workers and MLAs outside strongroom to ensure that EVMs are not tampered with.

Voting delayed due to technical issue in EVM

As the Delhi Assembly election was underway, voting had not begun until 10 am at the C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team arrived at the spot to fix the issue. Apart from Yamuna Vihar, the EVM was also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in New Delhi constituency.

Voting for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly took place earlier on Saturday, the votes will be counted on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo: PTI)