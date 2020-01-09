Delhi CM Kejriwal And Manoj Tiwari Clash Over BJP's Poll Promises On Twitter

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently engaged in social media banter. The leaders reportedly took to Twitter to call out their respective party's policies. Notably, this comes ahead of the General Assembly elections scheduled to take place in New Delhi in February 2020.

हमसे 5 गुणा सब्सिडी देंगे? मतलब?



200 यूनिट की बजाय 1000 यूनिट बिजली फ़्री देंगे? 20 हज़ार लीटर की बजाय 1 लाख लीटर पानी फ़्री देंगे?



ऐसे वादों से आप जनता का मज़ाक़ बना रहे हैं। दिल्ली चुनाव के पहले किसी भी एक भाजपा शासित राज्य में लागू तो कीजिए? https://t.co/KfaEmEpy9K — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2020

Twitter wars

It all started with a news report which quoted Tiwari saying the BJP will give five times more subsidy in power and water tariffs to the residents of Delhi if the government is elected to power. The Delhi Chief Minister questioned the claims and asked whether the party will provide 1000 units of free electricity and provide one lakh litres of free water. CM Kejriwal went on to add that the party is trying to mock the citizens and questioned whether the party has been able to implement such policies in other States where it has formed the government.

Manoj Tiwari, in his response, did not back down and went on to add that the BJP government in Delhi will definitely give substantial subsidies, as much as 5 times more than the current system in place. He questioned the Delhi government and asked what impact has it had on the people during its term and the number of families that have benefitted from the AAP government.

Finally, on Thursday morning, Kejriwal questioned the healthcare, water, education benefits received by the people of Haryana and UP, where the BJP formed government.

