Nirbhaya Verdict: '7 Years Too Long, System Needs To Be Changed' Says Arvind Kejriwal

After the death sentence to the Nirbhaya rape convicts was pronounced today January 7, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has opined that seven years is a long time and a system needs to be set in place which can deliver verdict in six months.

"People were satisfied with the death sentence against the culprits of the Nirbhaya rape case was announced. It took 7 years. This system has to be changed. A system needs to be implemented which hangs the rapists in 6 months", said Kejriwal on the microblogging platform Twitter.

निर्भया रेप के दोषियों के खिलाफ डेथ वारंट जारी होने पर लोगों को कुछ संतोष हुआ। 7 साल लग गए। इस व्यवस्था को बदलना होगा। ऐसी व्यवस्था लागू करनी होगी कि बलात्कारियों को 6 महीनों में फाँसी होनी चाहिए। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 7, 2020

The death sentence

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. They will be hanged till death on January 22 at 7 am. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies.

About Nirbhaya Rape and Murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a moving bus by six people on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

