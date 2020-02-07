Delhi Election: FIR Against AAP For Morphing Sholay Scene Against BJP

Just a day before the Delhi Assembly Elections, an FIR has been lodged by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police against the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after a video trolling the BJP has been doing rounds on social media. The legal cell of the BJP lodged the complaint alleging that the AAP tried to get undue advantage in the election. The FIR has been lodged under sections 465/ 469/ 471/ 504/ 505(1)B of the IPC.

Morphed video shows Amit Shah as Gabbar

The video published by MRFV Musically on YouTube dated January 25 is a satire on the blockbuster Bollywood movie Sholay. The morphed and dubbed video shows Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Gabbar, who is the leader of a gang of robbers in the movie, whereas Vijay Goel, Gautam Gambhir, and Manoj Vajpayee have been shown as the robbers. In the video, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is also portrayed as the saviour of people of Delhi.

BJP has also alleged that the video has been published with an intention to malign their image. A team of elite official of Delhi Police is currently looking into the matter. Here is the video:

Delhi Assembly Elections

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11. While the BJP and Congress have not announced their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. The AAP which holds an absolute majority with 67 seats in the 70 seat Assembly aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar".

Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital. While senior BJP leaders like Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Manoj Tiwari are front runners for the CM pick, the saffron party has not named anyone leading to AAP questioning ' Kejriwal v/s Who?'

