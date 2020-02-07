Manjinder Sirsa Hits Out At AAP As CBI Nabs OSD To Sisodia; Calls Party 'gang Of Thieves'

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections on Saturday, the CBI on Thursday arrested the on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh. Reacting to the incident, senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Manjinder Sirsa tweeted about the incident as he hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sirsa asked for his tweet to be retweeted maximum so that the people of Delhi do not bring back the 'gang of thieves' back in power. According to officials, Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST.

RT Max ताकि दिल्लीवाले @ArvindKejriwal के लुटेरे गैंग को राजनीति बदलने का मौक़ा बिलकुल न दे 🙏🏻#CorruptAAP — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 7, 2020

Sisodia breaks silence

Breaking silence, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday welcomed the move of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the arrest of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sisodia demanded that the officer must be punished severely. He also mentioned that he himself has caught corrupt officers in his five-year tenure.

In his tweet, Sisodia said, "I have come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector taking bribe. This officer was also posted in my office as OSD. The CBI should immediately punish him severely. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in the last 5 years."

Delhi election

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

