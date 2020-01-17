Delhi Elections 2020: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Questions BJP Over Its CM Candidate

With the days of Delhi assembly elections battle coming close, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday slammed the BJP for not announcing its Chief Minister face for the upcoming polls.

In his statement, Sisodia stated that the people of Delhi will cast their votes in the name of development and said, "Our party was waiting for BJP to declare the CM candidate. Who is the BJP fielding against Kejriwal? This means they don't have any face against him."

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party also took to its official Twitter handle and mocked the BJP for not declaring the name of its CM candidate.

Reacting over to the allegations by BJP for delaying the execution of Nirbhaya's convicts, Deputy CM Sisodia assured that the Delhi government will do everything that is required to ensure the hanging to be done on the said date.

READ | Delhi polls: AAP releases list of candidates, features controversial MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP releases its list of candidates

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will contest from New Delhi and Patparganj respectively. Writing on the microblogging website Twitter, Sisodia stated that eight women candidates had also been given the party ticket.

READ | Delhi polls: 7 fresh nominations on day two; total 10 candidates

Read the entire list of AAP candidates here:

READ | Delhi polls: BJP declares first list of 57 candidates; AAP rebel Kapil Mishra gets ticket

The Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

READ | SCOOP: Rift in Delhi Congress ahead of announcement of final list of candidates

READ | Many AAP candidates charged with corruption, other offences: BJP leader

(Image Credit: PTI)