Delhi Elections 2020 Key Battles: Arvind Kejriwal To Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi To Bawana

Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government. The contest is being pitted as a direct fight between the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. AAP is hoping to repeat a stellar performance it gave in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. For the BJP, it is a matter of prestige to win the national capital following months of anti-government unrest directed at the Centre over a host of issues.

Here are the key contests:

New Delhi

AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP: Sunil Yadav

Congress: Romesh Sabharwal

Uttam Nagar

AAP: Naresh Balyan

BJP: Krishan Gehlot

RJD: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi

Dwarka

AAP: Vinay Kumar Mishra

BJP: Praduman Rajput

Congress: Adarsh Shastri

Matiala

AAP: Gulab Singh Yadav

BJP: Rajesh Gehlot

Congress: Sumesh Shokeen

Najafgarh

AAP: Kailash Gahlot

BJP: Ajit Kharkhari

Congress: Sahib Singh Yadav

Bijwasan

AAP: BS Joon

BJP: Satyaprakash Rana

Congress: Parveen Rana

Palam

AAP: Bhavna Gaur

BJP: Vijay Pandit

Congress: Niram Kumar Singh (RJD)

Delhi Cantt

AAP: Virender Singh Kadian

BJP: Manish Singh

Congress: Sandeep Tanwar

Rajinder Nagar

AAP: Raghav Chadha

BJP: RP Singh

Congress: Rocky Tuseed

Jangpura

AAP: Praveen Kumar

BJP: Impreet Singh Bakshi

Congress: Talvinder Singh Marwah

Seats that would be looked out for:

Timarpur

Here, the caste equations play a key role. The seat has a significant Punjabi Sikh population. It also holds a large migrant Muslim electorate. The seat is currently occupied by AAP's Pankaj Pushkar. On the ballot here are AAP's Dilip Pandey, BJP's Surendra Singh Bittu and Congress' Amar Lata Sangwan.

Bawana

This constituency is a traditional Jat heartland of Delhi. Dalits and Jats are an important voting bloc. Purvanchalis, natives of eastern UP, form 35% electorate. Ram Chander is the current MLA from here. On the ballot here are AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar, BJP's Ravindra Kumar Indraj and Congress' Surender Kumar.

Model Town

This seat is close to the Delhi University's North Campus and has a largely middle-class electorate. Candidates in the fray are AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, AAP-turned BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Congress' Akansha Ola.

Matia Mahal

This is a Muslim-dominated seat (40% of the electorate) and is currently represented by AAP strongman Asim Ahmed Khan. However, AAP this time has fielded Shoaih Ighal, BJP has Ravindra Gupta and Congress has put Mirza Javed Ali.

Ballimaran

Dalits and Muslims comprise 3/5th of the electorate. AAP's Imran Hussain is contesting for re-election and his primary challenge comes from Congress' Haroon Yusuf.

Hari Nagar

BJP's highly social-media-savvy leader Tajendra Pal Singh Bagga has made a poll debut here. Among key issues here are drinking water and garbage disposal. AAP has fielded Jagdeep Singh while Congress has put Surender Sethi.

Rajinder Nagar

A Punjabi-dominated seat, Rajinder Nagar also hosts a significant SC/ST and OBC population. Raghav Chadha, the chartered accountant-turned-politician and one of AAP's 39 star campaigners, is on the ballot here. BJP has fielded RP Singh while Congress has put Rocky Tuseed.

New Delhi

The most high profile contest where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being challenged by BJP's Sunil Yada and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

