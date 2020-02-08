Union Budget
Delhi Elections 2020 Key Battles: Arvind Kejriwal To Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi To Bawana

Delhi Assembly Elections

As Delhi votes to either give AAP another shot to power or opt for BJP, here are the key constituencies that you should watch out for that'll shape the election

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government. The contest is being pitted as a direct fight between the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. AAP is hoping to repeat a stellar performance it gave in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. For the BJP, it is a matter of prestige to win the national capital following months of anti-government unrest directed at the Centre over a host of issues.

READ | Battle For Delhi: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security

Here are the key contests:

New Delhi                    
AAP: Arvind Kejriwal            
BJP: Sunil Yadav                
Congress: Romesh Sabharwal

Uttam Nagar                
AAP: Naresh Balyan            
BJP: Krishan Gehlot            
RJD: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi

Dwarka                        
AAP: Vinay Kumar Mishra        
BJP: Praduman Rajput        
Congress: Adarsh Shastri

Matiala                        
AAP: Gulab Singh Yadav        
BJP: Rajesh Gehlot            
Congress: Sumesh Shokeen

Najafgarh                    
AAP: Kailash Gahlot            
BJP: Ajit Kharkhari            
Congress: Sahib Singh Yadav

Bijwasan                    
AAP: BS Joon                
BJP: Satyaprakash Rana        
Congress: Parveen Rana

Palam                        
AAP: Bhavna Gaur            
BJP: Vijay Pandit            
Congress: Niram Kumar Singh (RJD)

Delhi Cantt                    
AAP: Virender Singh Kadian        
BJP: Manish Singh            
Congress: Sandeep Tanwar

Rajinder Nagar
AAP: Raghav Chadha
BJP: RP Singh     
Congress: Rocky Tuseed

Jangpura
AAP: Praveen Kumar     
BJP: Impreet Singh Bakshi
Congress: Talvinder Singh Marwah

READ | Delhi Election: FIR Against AAP For Morphing Sholay Scene Against BJP

Seats that would be looked out for:

Timarpur
Here, the caste equations play a key role. The seat has a significant Punjabi Sikh population. It also holds a large migrant Muslim electorate. The seat is currently occupied by AAP's Pankaj Pushkar. On the ballot here are AAP's Dilip Pandey, BJP's Surendra Singh Bittu and Congress' Amar Lata Sangwan.

Bawana
This constituency is a traditional Jat heartland of Delhi. Dalits and Jats are an important voting bloc. Purvanchalis, natives of eastern UP, form 35% electorate. Ram Chander is the current MLA from here. On the ballot here are AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar, BJP's Ravindra Kumar Indraj and Congress' Surender Kumar.

Model Town
This seat is close to the Delhi University's North Campus and has a largely middle-class electorate. Candidates in the fray are AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, AAP-turned BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Congress' Akansha Ola.

Matia Mahal
This is a Muslim-dominated seat (40% of the electorate) and is currently represented by AAP strongman Asim Ahmed Khan. However, AAP this time has fielded Shoaih Ighal, BJP has Ravindra Gupta and Congress has put Mirza Javed Ali.

Ballimaran
Dalits and Muslims comprise 3/5th of the electorate. AAP's Imran Hussain is contesting for re-election and his primary challenge comes from Congress' Haroon Yusuf.

Hari Nagar
BJP's highly social-media-savvy leader Tajendra Pal Singh Bagga has made a poll debut here. Among key issues here are drinking water and garbage disposal. AAP has fielded Jagdeep Singh while Congress has put Surender Sethi.

Rajinder Nagar
A Punjabi-dominated seat, Rajinder Nagar also hosts a significant SC/ST and OBC population. Raghav Chadha, the chartered accountant-turned-politician and one of AAP's 39 star campaigners, is on the ballot here. BJP has fielded RP Singh while Congress has put Rocky Tuseed.

New Delhi
The most high profile contest where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being challenged by BJP's Sunil Yada and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

READ | Delhi Polls Nigh Upon Them, Top Netas Arvind Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari Make Temple Visits

READ | Delhi Set To Vote In 70-seat Assembly; AAP, BJP Major Contenders

