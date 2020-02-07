Delhi Polls Nigh Upon Them, Top Netas Arvind Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari Make Temple Visits

With a few hours left for the first major elections of the decade, top leaders from AAP and BJP, Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari respectively, visited temples before the polling begins on February 8. Kejriwal visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, whereas, Tiwari chose to go to the Kalkaji mandir. Polling for 70 constituencies will begin at 8 am on Saturday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place and BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple. Voting for the Assembly Election to be held tomorrow. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/ap0ZzhdVos — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Delhi Elections

The political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the upcoming assembly elections. Many prominent leaders from big parties have received various notices and warnings from the Election Commission as well. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Delhi current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal, his wife pay obeisance at Hanuman temple, day before elections

Various controversies surrounding the involvement of both the parties have cropped up in the last month. From Shaheen Bagh shooter’s link to AAP to BJP delaying Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination, the campaigning month has witnessed many such incidents. EC has issued more than a dozen warnings to the political parties as well.

Read: Sanjay Raut defends Kejriwal's Hanuman worship; says Delhi CM towers over BJP leaders

The electorate in Delhi consists of more than 1.47 crore voters. Delhi, which was the strongest bastion of Congress was lost to AAP in 2015. AAP won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP, five years ago. This year there are 672 candidates in the fray for 70 assembly seats. Tight security arrangements have been made across the national capital and police force and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.

Read: EC sends notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal for 'Hanuman temple visit', must respond by Feb 8

Read: Arvind Kejriwal reshares month-old tweet, congratulates AAP cadre on their Delhi campaign