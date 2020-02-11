Delhi Elections: Mehbooba Mufti Buzzing At BJP's Loss; Says 'got Electrocuted Themselves'

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the party's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and to the people of the state for 'rejecting divisive politics'. In a tweet, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'current' statement, by stating that it the BJP 'got electrocuted' with the poll results.

Mufti said, "Those exhorting Dilliwallahs to send a current got electrocuted themselves and that too at high voltage." "I'd like to congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for his spectacular victory and especially Dilliwallahs for rejecting vitriolic divisive politics and voting on real issues instead."

On Republic Day, in a vote appeal, Amit Shah had asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.' "Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Amit Shah said at a rally in Delhi on January 26. In a similar assertation, Amit Shah had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan, who won against BJP's Braham Singh said, "Delhi has done the deed of passing current to the BJP and Amit Shah. This is a victory of 'work' and defeat of 'hatred'." The protest site, Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, falls under the Oklha constituency.

PDP chief and a former BJP ally, Mehbooba Mufti was booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 6, after being detained without a trial for six months after the abrogation of Article 370. She was also compared to 'Kota Rani' and was referred to as 'Daddy's girl' in the dossier prepared by the J&K administration as charges.

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 conducted a campaign that revolved around nationalism and against Shaheen Bagh.

One month on, women have been at the forefront of the sit-in protest, ever since mid-December, at the Shaheen Bagh area to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, people have been protesting, undeterred by the cold winters of the national capital.

