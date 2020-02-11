Delhi Elections: PL Punia Says 'BJP Did Divisive Campaign, Cong On Developmental Efforts'

Amid the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader PL Punia on Tuesday said that they will accept people's mandate.

He said, "Delhi is the national capital. Every party campaigned and contested. Congress campaigned on the developmental efforts done by Sheila Dixit in all areas in the national capital. BJP did the divisive campaign as usual."

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 AM on Tuesday morning. According to the official Election Commission trend, AAP is leading on 52 seats, while the BJP has bagged 18 seats in the total 70-seat Assembly.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital. Informing about the turnout in a press briefing, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh stated that voting continued till late evening on Saturday and EVMs had to be stored in the strongroom, leading to a delay in providing the details.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the survey.

