Delhi Police Issues Travel Restrictions To Motorists Ahead Of Counting Of Votes

The Delhi Traffic police have placed traffic restrictions at several roads in the national capital ahead of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic police informed that vehicular movement has been temporarily closed on several roads, including the Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology due to counting of votes. They advised the citizens to take alternative routes following the traffic restrictions.

Traffic Alert



Traffic movement is closed from Nand Nagri to Bhopura (Both Carriageways) due to vote counting . Motorists are advised to take alternate route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 11, 2020

Further, it said traffic movement has also been closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from Sector 7/9 crossing towards Sector 9/10.

Traffic Alert



Traffic movement is closed from Maharani Bagh to C.V. Raman Marg & Mata Mandir to C.V. Raman Marg (Both Carriageways) due to vote counting . Motorists are advised to take alternate route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 11, 2020

Traffic Alert



Traffic movement will remain closed from sector 6/7 crossing towards Shakti Chowk Dwarka & Rudra cut to T- Point due to vote counting. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 11, 2020

Delhi Assembly elections

Counting for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi began at 8 am on February 11 and AAP is leading in the election results so far. The polling for Delhi Assembly was held on February 8.

On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places.

Delhi Assembly witnessed a voting percentage of 62.59%, around 5% less than the polls held in 2015. The highest voting of 71.6% was reported from the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4% voting.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image courtesy: PTI)