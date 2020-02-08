Delhi Exit Polls: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Projected To Win New Delhi Seat, Remain CM

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly election for which polling has now concluded is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll.

As per Jan Ki Baat's Exit Poll, current Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is all set to win the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal was pitted against BJP's youth wing leader Sunil Yadav and Congress' NSUI Delhi president Romesh Sabharwal.

As per the EC's update at 7:20 pm, 57% voter-turnout had been recorded up till that time.

In 2015, Kejriwal had won the New Delhi constituency after he was pitted against BJP's Nupur Sharma and Congress' Kiran Walia. Kejriwal had won 57,213 votes with Nupur Sharma trailing behind with 25,630 votes. Kejriwal and his party had secured an overall win of 67 out of 70 seats bringing him the Chief Minister's seat with a thumping majority.

As per Jan Ki Baat's overall projection, the AAP is likely to remain in power in Delhi, though with a reduced majority. Here are the projections:

