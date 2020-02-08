Giriraj Singh Rubbishes Allegations Made By AAP, Says 'India Will Win In Delhi'

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday while speaking about the Assembly Elections in the national capital predicted that India would win in this election and Shaheen Bagh would lose. Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said, "India will win in Delhi. Bharat Mata will win. Islamic Tukde Tukde Gang will lose. Congress, Kejriwal, CP are making the Tukde Tukde Gang."

On AAP's allegations

Earlier, the Aam Admi Party's (AAP) had accused Giriaj Singh of distributing money to influence voters. Speaking about it, he said, "All the allegations by AAP are baseless. I had just gone to the shop to buy some stuff. The shopkeeper is a known person. It has been done to raise an issue of Bihari vs non-Bihari."

Read: Delhi Elections: Manoj Tiwari's sixth-sense tells him BJP will win; makes bold projection

Singh's appeal to voters

The BJP leader on Saturday appealed to voters in the national capital to vote for BJP in order to save Delhi from becoming an 'Islamic State'. Singh took to Twitter and said, "Shaheen Bagh supporters have come out to vote for Kejriwal. My appeal to the people of Delhi is that if Shaheen Bagh has to be stopped, if Delhi has to be saved from becoming an Islamic state, then go out and vote for the BJP."

He further added, "Delhi now knows who is standing with Shaheen Bagh and who is standing with Hindustan. This time Delhi will vote for BJP."

Read: Delhi Elections: Alka Lamba irate after Republic flags her MCC violation, booth canvassing

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. As of 4:00 PM on Saturday, the voter turnout was 42.17 per cent.

Read: Delhi Elections: Lamba castigates Kejriwal for 'narrow mindset' says 'shame, shame, shame'

In the previous elections, the AAP had staged a stunning comeback after infamously demitting office months earlier, and won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: Giriraj Singh fires irresponsible 'suicide bomber' barb on Shaheen Bagh; deletes & defends