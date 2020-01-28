Delhi Polls 2020: BJP Draws Plan To Woo Over 12 Lakh Voters From Southern States

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Elections, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo the Delhi voters. Now, the party is taking initiatives to reach out to voters from southern states. It has also assigned responsibilities to its MPs from the southern states to woo these voters.

According to ANI, there are around 12 lakh people from the southern states who will cast their votes in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8. As a part of its plan, BJP has asked 42 of its MPs from South India and 100 top leaders to organise six programs daily in the areas dominated by the South India community.

The party has asked its leaders to lay thrust on personal contact. According to the reports, Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed that there should not be more than 75 people in a program so that the message can be delivered properly. Reports also stated that programmes will be organised at the residences of Union Ministers from South India like Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka.

People who hail from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be invited at the residence of Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and those from Kerala at the residence of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao and secretary Y Satya Kumar will handle the responsibility of the programmes.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is Thursday, January 24. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While it was speculated that BJP will file its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari against Kejriwal, former party president Amit Shah had announced that BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

The incumbent CM Kejriwal released a 10-point guaranty card – 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' and said that a detailed manifesto would follow within 10 days after a door to door campaign. While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees saying that he will ensure these things in Delhi. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals. The BJP is banking on PM Modi's Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, and the Congress is eyeing a comeback in the name of Late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

