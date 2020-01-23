Kapil Mishra's Bizarre Delhi Polls Comment Stirs Controversy, Calls It 'India Vs Pakistan'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on January 23 made a controversial statement regarding the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. He took to the microblogging website Twitter and said February 8, the day Delhi is going to vote, will be “India vs Pakistan”. After this comment, he took to Twitter again and replied to one of the comments saying Delhi is making 'small Pakistanis' housed in Shaheen Bagh, Indralok and Chand Bagh.

Kapil Mishra’s controversial tweets

Talking about the Delhi elections Kapil Mishra had tweeted, “India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on February 8.”

Replying to one of the comments and stirring more controversy, Kapil Mishra took to Twitter and explained his earlier tweet. He said, “Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh. Small Pakistans are being made in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Indralok are a few places which are not following the law of the country. Pakistani rioters are occupying the streets of Delhi.”

Arvind Kejriwal reaches late to the nomination office

After the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal arrived late at the nomination office on Monday, he filed his candidature for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday, January 21. This was his the last chance for Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently the Chief Minister of Delhi, to file his nomination. This delay took place on Monday as Arvind Kejriwal first attended a massive roadshow before visiting the nomination office.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

