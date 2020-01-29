Delhi Polls: Amit Shah, JP Nadda & Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Multiple Rallies Today

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies each, as a part of the party campaign in the national capital on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has also announced roadshows to be held at Rajinder Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar areas on the same day.

Arvind Kejriwal Holds five Roadshows

From bylanes of Matiala to Vikaspuri and Tuglaqabad to Kalkaji, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, atop a yellow open jeep, took out five roadshows in five constituencies in the national capital on January 25.

In the morning, he held roadshows in Matiala, Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri assemblies and in the evening, he covered Tuglaqabad and Kalkaji. During the roadshows, he was accompanied by MLAs of the areas, including Atishi in Kalkaji and Gulab Singh Yadav in Matiala.

Thanking her party workers for the well-organised roadshow, Atishi said, "It is overwhelming to see the support Kalkaji is showering on me. I feel very fortunate that our team is getting stronger by the day. I am sure Kalkaji will make Arvind Kejriwal ji the CM with a huge victory".

Holding placards in support of government schemes, including free healthcare and electricity, AAP supporters danced to the tunes of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem) as Kejriwal waved and flashed the victory sign at them.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21.

The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)