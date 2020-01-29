Delhi Polls: Nadda Attacks Arvind Kejriwal; Says 'Only BJP Can Ensure Delhi's Development'

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach and the campaigning of the political parties have intensified, the BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the development of the national capital is possible by the government led by his party.

While addressing the election rally in New Delhi, Nadda attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he has not won any election since 2015. He further said the Central government had regularised illegal colonies in Delhi despite 'obstacles' by the AAP government.

"Modiji regularised 1731 illegal colonies. Kejriwal created obstacles but could not succeed. Development of Delhi is possible only through BJP," he said.

Slamming the present government, the BJP president said the AAP had deprived poor people of benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme by not implementing it in the state. He said the upcoming Delhi election is an election of "patriots, it is for the country and development of Delhi".

Apart from JP Nadda, BJP's Rajnath Singh also held rallies in the national capital. The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, held roadshows in Karawal Nagar, Gokalpur, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Delhi Cantonment.

With the AAP citing its development work as a key election plank for the February 8 Assembly polls, the BJP has been highlighting the Arvind Kejriwal government's "failures" in sectors like education, health and transport to attack it.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21.

The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them. The BJP is looking to defeat Delhi's popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) currently has 67 seats in the Assembly.

