'Easy To Release Manifesto': Ramdas Athawale Cites AAP's 'Jhaadu' Symbol To Make His Point

Union Minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday hit out at CM Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over its manifesto. He said that it is "very easy" to release a manifesto but difficult to implement the promises made in it. Athawale added that Kejriwal made many promises before coming into power but looking at the current situation of Delhi, it can be said that he has not fulfilled them.

'It is very easy to release a manifesto'

Speaking to ANI, while responding to the promise made by AAP where the party said it will provide ₹1 crore compensation for the kin of sanitation workers who die while on duty, Athawale said, "It is very easy to release a manifesto but difficult to fulfil the promises made in it. Kejriwal, since he came into power, made many promises but the way in which Delhi should have been cleaned, it has not happened."

The Union Minister added, "AAP has taken 'Jhaadu' (broom) as its party symbol but the condition in the slum areas of Delhi is worst. People don't get drinking water supply there. The people of Delhi are not going to get convinced by this manifesto. BJP is going to form a government in Delhi as it did in the Centre. People do not trust this manifesto."

AAP released its manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a 28-point election manifesto for the assembly polls in which it has promised doorstep delivery of ration, 24-hour shopping areas in the national capital, and ₹1 crore compensation for the kin of sanitation workers who die while on duty.

The manifesto was launched by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha member and Delhi election in-charge Sanjay Singh, and cabinet minister Gopal Rai.

READ | Ramdas Athawale calls it 'Right of Govt' after center brings in NIA on Bhima Koregaon

READ | UNMISSABLE: Ramdas Athawale reacts to Rahul Gandhi's analysis of Budget 2020

'This manifesto has something for everyone'

“In the last five years, our government has given relief to the people of Delhi in many areas. Our vision is to take Delhi to the next level in the next five years. We want the people of Delhi and the country to be proud of the city. We have prepared this manifesto keeping that in mind. We cannot do this alone but need the support of the 2 crore residents of Delhi and the central government. This manifesto has something for everyone," Kejriwal said at the launch of the manifesto.

Seventy assembly constituencies in Delhi go to poll on Saturday. The last day for campaigning is Thursday, and the election results are to be announced on Tuesday.

READ | 'Study CAA': Ramdas Athawale to Naseeruddin Shah after open anti-CAA letter

READ | Ramdas Athawale slams Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' remark; calls him a "terrorist"