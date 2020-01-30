EC Issues Show-cause Notice To CM Kejriwal, Alleges Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. This is in reference to his promising Mohalla clinics on court premises after the formal announcement of the Delhi Assembly election. The EC has warned that it would initiate action if Kejriwal failed to submit his reply to the notice by 3 pm on Friday.

Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a notice by Election Commission of India for violating Model Code of Conduct over his promise to build mohalla clinic in a court complex. He has to submit his reply by January 31. BJP had filed a complaint with EC. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kM36fNHawD — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Details of the show-cause notice

As per the complaint by a BJP leader, Kejriwal addressed a gathering of advocates on January 13 during the Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebrations at the Tis Hazari Court. The function was organised by the Delhi Bar Association. On this occasion, he reportedly said, “If land could be provided in the premises (of the court complex), Mohalla clinic will be established.”

The ECI notice states that the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi confirmed that Kejriwal indeed made such a promise. Thereafter, it referred to Part VII of the Model Code of Conduct which bars the party in power from making announcements that can lure the voters. The notice elaborates that the EC too felt that Kejriwal had violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The Delhi Assembly elections

The ECI announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

AAP has maintained that it would fight the election on issues such as water, electricity, and education. On the other hand, BJP has attempted to highlight the flaws in the AAP government's purported achievements on the education and health front. Also, the Shaheen Bagh protests have become a point of contention in the election campaign.

