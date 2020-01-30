Gautam Gambhir Catches Kejriwal Red Handed, Points Out AAP Using His Work In Their Campaig

On Thursday, Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed AAP supermo Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly taking credit for the work that was done by the BJP instead. On Wednesday, AAP had tweeted a popular meme of 'Art-Artist' and used it to list all the work done by Kejriwal during his five-year tenure. In the tweet, the party had mentioned its achievement of reducing pollution by 25% while tweeting a photo of the EDMC water tanks that were used to spray water across the city.

Read: Kejriwal vs old friends: Gautam Gambhir's scathing response to AAP's 'Civil War' attack

However, the image tweeted by AAP was a straight lift-off from Gautam Gambhir's Facebook post back in October where he had taken the initiative of bringing in over 50 tankers and machines to reduce the pollution levels in the city. Tweeting on this Gambhir took a jibe at the Delhi CM asking him where "he learned the art of lying so much?"

Read: 'Jhootliwal!!': Gautam Gambhir coins new name for Delhi CM Kejriwal, explains why

Mr Honest और उनकी ट्विटर आर्मी चिल्लाते रहे की मैंने प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए कुछ नहीं किया और आज जब जनता के आगे काम बताने की बारी आई है तो हमारे कामों को ही अपना बता रहे हैं. इतना झूठ बोलने की कला कहाँ से सीखी मुख्यमंत्री जी? pic.twitter.com/vXwsYhGFZM — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 30, 2020

Read: Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising mohalla clinics on court premises

"Mr. Honest and his Twitter army kept shouting that I did not do anything to reduce pollution and today when it has come to tell the work in front of the public, then we are claiming our work as their own. Where did the Chief Minister learn the art of lying so much?," read Gautam Gambhir's tweet.

Gambhir calls Kejriwal 'Jhootliwal'

Previously as well, the BJP MP had attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of "advertising himself" at the taxpayers’ expense for 5 years. "Those who cannot afford should get the best services free of cost! No doubt about that! But what would you do call a person who swore to remain an ‘AAM AADMl’ but is now enjoying all perquisites - bungalows, cars and more I guess such hypocrite is called a Jhootliwal!!"

Read: VIRAL: "I have sacrificed my life for the country," says emotional Arvind Kejriwal