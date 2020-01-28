'Kejriwal & Sisodia Stunned,' Says BJP As Amit Shah Takes Up 'visit Delhi Schools' Invite

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday tore into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his government's claims of an "education revolution" in the national capital have been "exposed" after a visit by BJP MPs to government-run schools in the city. After this, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya also slammed Delhi CM Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and said they are "stunned" after Amit Shah "exposed their lies on improving school education in Delhi"

'Kejriwal and Sisodia are stunned'

Taking to Twitter, Malviya added, "In the middle of the campaign, they are forced to come out and cover their lies...But Delhi is watching AAP's fake claims crumble...#KejriwalExposed"

Kejriwal and Sisodia are stunned after Home Minister Amit Shah exposed their lies on ‘improving school’ education in Delhi... In the middle of the campaign they are forced to come out and cover their lies... But Delhi is watching AAP’s fake claims crumble... #KejriwalExposed — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 28, 2020

Sharing a four-minute-long video on Twitter, the Amit Shah wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal Ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi had toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education'. Now you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi."

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah

Ahead of the Delhi polls, Kejriwal in a press conference had challenged the BJP and gave Amit Shah an invitation to visit the schools in Delhi to see the improvement in schools after the five years of AAP government. "I invite Amit Shah Ji, you (Amit Shah) tell me the time, I will cancel all my appointments and come to you. I will take you to the schools in Delhi. You tell me which school you want to visit and I will take you there", Kejriwal had said asserting confidence on the improvement of schools and education during the AAP government's regime in Delhi.

The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. In 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party created history by getting a landslide victory and winning 67 of a total of 70 seats in the national capital.

