Amit Shah Takes Up Arvind Kejriwal's 'Come See Delhi Schools' Invite, Shares His Findings

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his claim of improved quality education in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to present a different picture of Delhi schools.

"Arvind Kejriwal Ji you called me to see schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi BJP went to different schools and see the terrible state of these schools…Their plight has exposed the claims of your 'education revolution'. Now you have to answer to the people of Delhi", tweeted the Home Minister along with a video.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Kejriwal in a press conference had challenged the BJP and gave Amit Shah an invitation to visit the schools in Delhi to see the improvement in schools after the five years of AAP government. "I invite Amit Shah Ji, you (Amit Shah) tell me the time, I will cancel all my appointments and come to you. I will take you to the schools in Delhi. You tell me which school you want to visit and I will take you there", Kejriwal had said asserting confidence on the improvement of schools and education during the AAP government's regime in Delhi.

In response to Kejriwal's invitation, Delhi BJP MPs visited schools in their respective constituencies and seemingly exposed their plight. Shah's videos showed damaged roofs, poor sanitation facilities and a lack of basic infrastructure in the schools. The 70-seat Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the result will be announced on February 11.

