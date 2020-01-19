Kejriwal Proposes Mohalla Marshals In 'guarantee Card' Before AAP's Delhi Manifesto

Releasing a 10-point guaranty card on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that these are the 10 promises that will be fulfilled by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) if re-elected. 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' that the CM signed on Sunday would be followed by a detailed manifesto within 10 days, after the party has presented it to people of Delhi in a door to door campaign.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees, he said that it is his words that he will ensure these things in Delhi. He began by speaking on electricity, water, education, and went on to state that he will aim to make Delhi pollution free. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals.

Here are the ten points:

Electricity

24-hour electricity in Delhi

200 unit free electricity scheme will continue

Water

24-hour clean water facility

Scheme to give 20000-litre free water will be continued

Education

Delhi's every child will get world-class education - both in Private and government schools.



Healthcare

To provide proper healthcare by setting up more hospitals and mohalla clinics

Cheap transportation facilities

11 thousand more buses and the addition of 500 km long Metro line

Free bus ride to students, along with women

Pollution-free Delhi -

To reduce air pollution by 3%

To plant 2 crore trees for making Delhi - green Delhi.

To clean Yamuna

Clean Delhi - To make Delhi waste-free and dirt free

Women's safety

CCTV cameras

Street lights

More Bus marshals will be appointed

Mohalla marshals will be appointed

Kacchi colonies

Road, clean water, sewerage system, mohalla clinic and CCTV in the colonies

Slum to Building

For a better lifestyle, every slum dweller will be given a house



AAP's 2015 manifesto

In the 2015 12-page manifesto, Kejriwal-led AAP had proposed a 70-point action plan. The first point of the 70-point action plan stated a formation of Delhi Janlokpal Bill to ensure a "time-bound investigation in matters of corruption." It promised that Delhi will be a hub for education, tourism, trade and service sector ensuring employment generation.

The second action proposed in 2015 manifesto was a Swaraj Bill, to devolve power directly to the people. "A Citizen Local Area Development (C-LAD) Fund will be given to every Mohalla Sabha and Resident Welfare Association, ensuring funds and functions in the hands of the community," the manifesto stated.

The manifesto further proposed a full statehood status for the national capital, 215 lakh cameras to improve women's safety, 2 lakh toilets across Delhi, 900 new Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and 30,000 more beds in Delhi hospitals, 500 new schools with a special focus on secondary and senior secondary schools, reduction of VAT and cleaning of Yamuna.

AAP's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections

The Aam Aadmi Party in its election manifesto during the Lok Sabha election last year had made the issue of full statehood as the central theme, giving a detailed analysis of what more can be done by the party if the status is granted. It was divided into two sections - one about what the party did without full statehood and what they will do in if it is granted. The manifesto, featuring Kejriwal's photograph on the front page, focused in 12 areas of education, health, women safety, police reforms, zero corruption, jobs, land and housing, protection from sealing, cleanliness, pollution, transport, Yamuna rejuvenation.



The manifesto consisted of a chart that gave a comparison between Delhi and London, Berlin, Moscow, Mexico City, Ottawa and Washington City, and how all the other national capitals has power over local police, appointment and transfer of officials, land and city planning, housing, traffic and transport planning and control over local bodies while Delhi has none of it. However, it failed to impress the people of the national capital and the BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

In what is the major highlight of the polls is JDU vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar" (This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, is eyeing a comeback. Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections.