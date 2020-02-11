Delhi Elections: ‘Development Trumps Communal Politics’ Declares Stalin As AAP Soars Ahead

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin congratulated AAP founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as results of the Delhi Assembly polls started trickling in on Tuesday morning.

Stalin bats for regional politics

I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi,on a massive mandate.



This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics.



Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Stalin tweeted and congratulated Kejriwal for winning a massive mandate and said that the result of the elections showed that it is a "clear vindication that development trumps over communal politics". Giving importance to regional politics and added that "federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country."

As per the results on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1:27 pm, the AAP was leading in 57 seats out of the 70 seats in the Assembly, with the BJP leading in the remaining 13 seats.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi constituency with 24,623 votes with a lead of 13,508 votes over BJP's Sunil Yadav. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was trailing by 1,288 votes.

The elections for the 70-seat Assembly took place on Saturday, February 8. AAP is looking to win the Assembly polls in order to retain power for the third consecutive time. The Party had won 67 seats in the last Assembly Elections in 2015 and over the last five years, has had a stable government.

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP was predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds the absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

