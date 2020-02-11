BJP's Manoj Tiwari Claims Solace In Defying Exit Polls; Touts 'close Fight' In 27 Seats

"I am still hopeful," said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as morning trends showed BJP trailing way behind the ruling AAP in both the number of leads on constituencies and vote share. According to Election Commission figures as of 11.20 am, BJP is leading on 15 seats while AAP is ahead on 55. In vote share, BJP has got 40.3% while AAP has bagged 52.3%.

READ | Congress Staring At 10-year Delhi Wipeout, Subhash Chopra Takes 'full Responsibility'

Speaking to reporters, Manoj Tiwari said, "The margin of difference between BJP and AAP as per Election Commission website is narrow. Still, we are hopeful. Although early trends are not in our favour, it is better than what was predicted in exit polls." He added that in 27 seats, the margin is less than 1,000 which may be advantageous as counting progresses.

READ | Delhi Elections: With AAP Leading, BJP's Malviya Says 'not Over Till It's Done & Dusted'

Counting of results

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 has begun from 8 am on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

READ | SAD Leader Cheema Confident Over BJP's Performance, Says 'Results Will Be Clear Soon'

Delhi Exit Polls

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP was predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

READ | Delhi Elections: 'Won't Contest Again If I Fail To Win', Says BJP's Sunil Yadav