Paresh Rawal Mocks Arvind Kejriwal's 'promises' After He Calls PM Modi 'anti-national'

With a week to go for the elections, the political battlefield in heating up in Delhi. The bigwigs have taken to the streets and organised multiple rallies to not just make promises, but also to take on their political rivals. The leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking re-election in a three-way battle against the Congress and BJP.

Kejriwal took on the Prime Minister directly recently in one of his rallies. The politician is heard saying,“Modi has done setting with Pakistanis. Modi has done setting with the terrorists.” He added, “We need to expose it, friends. Today, when you go the villages, some are under the illusion that Modi is a nationalist. Today, it is your responsibility to say that there is no bigger anti-national than Modi.”

Paresh Rawal, however, was not at all pleased with Arvind Kejriwal’s comments. As a netizen shared the video of his speech, the actor-politician, who is a former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament, wrote, “One who can take fake promises of his children can do anything. The sparrow of shame never settled on Kejriwal’s window.”

Here’s the post

This is not the first time that the veteran actor had pointed out Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘fake promise.’ Rawal had earlier tweeted how he taken a promise on his children that he won’t contest elections again. This was after the row over the comments by his party over the ‘evidence’ of the surgical strikes.

The actor had similarly slammed him when he had claimed the ruling party had orchestrated attacks on the jawans to win elections.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal will face a major test, as the Capital votes on February 8. The counting of the votes is to take place on February 11. The battle is for 70 seats of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

