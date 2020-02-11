Sanjay Singh: Delhi Has Proved Their Son Is Not Terrorist But A 'deshbhakt'

As the Election Commission trends show a clear victory for AAP in Delhi assembly elections, AAP MP Sanjay Singh spoke to Republic TV about his comment on BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s statement. Sanjay Singh after seeing the trends made a comment saying that India has won, this was targeted towards BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s old remarks where he had said Delhi elections is going to be India vs Pakistan. He also spoke about the personal attack made by BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Arvind Kejriwal.

Sanjay Singh speaks to Republic TV

When asked about his comment stating ‘Hindustan has won’ in connection with BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s old remarks, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Ask BJP about it”. Adding further, when asked about the effect of BJP’s personal comment against AAP leader Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh said, “I just want to say that yes BJP has incurred a loss because of this as well. The two crore families in Delhi have proved that their son is not a terrorist but a deshbhakt.”

Read: Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist', Hindustan saved: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

BJP leader Parvesh Verma calls Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

Earlier on January 28, BJP MP Verma had called Kejriwal a terrorist during his campaign. He had also said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow." He was then banned for four days from campaigning. He was again banned from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Kejriwal.

Read: BJP's Parvesh Verma who called Kejriwal "terrorist" accepts defeat, says 'will work hard'

Election Commission trends

As per the trends released by the Election Commission, the current deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia has won the Patparganj seat after trailing for a long time against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. On the other hand, the BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra is trailing against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. The overall trends also show a victory for AAP, as they are leading by 63 seats.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor embrace the win as AAP is set to return in Delhi

Read: Delhi election: Counting of votes begins; early trends shows AAP crossing halfway mark