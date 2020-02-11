BJP's Parvesh Verma Who Called Kejriwal "terrorist" Accepts Defeat, Says 'will Work Hard'

Conceding defeat in the Delhi assembly polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday, said that his party will work hard and give a better performance in the next election. While the BJP leaders exuded confidence in winning the polls ahead of the result, Verma said that election has not been fought on the AAP government's work on Education and Development. He also took a jibe on Manish Sisodia who is trailing as per trends. He, however, chose to not comment on his remark calling Kejriwal "terrorist."

Parvesh Verma, BJP MP on #DelhiResults: I accept the result. We will work hard and give a better performance in the next elections. If this election would have been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing. pic.twitter.com/OL6a9G6dVs — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 58 seats and BJP on 12 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Meanwhile, celebration began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

"अगर हमने काम किया हैं तो हमें वोट देना, अगर हमने काम नहीं किया हैं तो वोट मत देना"



Before elections @ArvindKejriwal made this bold call and the rest is history!



pic.twitter.com/MJwBclgokw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Controversies around Parvesh Verma

Earlier on January 28, BJP MP Verma had called Kejriwal a terrorist during his campaign and had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow." He was then banned for four days from campaigning. He was again banned from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Kejriwal.

