Shiv Sena Rubs Salt In Old Ally BJP's Wounds, Congratulates AAP And Arvind Kejriwal

Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the sweeping victory in Delhi Assembly polls, former Congress leader and Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Delhi has rejected BJP's hate-filled and divisive campaign." Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she added that people of Delhi "decisively voted for AAP’s development and a better standard of living agenda".

Delhi has rejected BJPs hate filled and divisive campaign by decisively voting for AAP’s development&better standard of living agenda. Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 11, 2020

Manoj Tiwari still 'hopeful'

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged his party workers not to be "disheartened" as AAP maintained a big lead in the counting of votes on Tuesday. "There are several rounds of counting. I will tell our workers there is no need to be disheartened. We are in a good position. In 27 seats, there is only a 1,000-vote gap between AAP and BJP," Manoj Tiwari said.

Before counting began, Tiwari had said he was confident of winning "up to 55 seats" in the 70-member assembly. "We will win 48-plus seats. I will not be surprised even if we win 55," the BJP leader had said, rejecting exit poll predictions of AAP winning a third straight term. "It's time for exact polls after exit polls," quipped the actor-singer-turned politician. A party needs 36 in the Delhi assembly for a majority.

Congress Delhi chief takes responsibility

Congress Delhi chief Subhash Chopra took the responsibility of his party's rout in the second Vidhan Sabha elections. He said, "I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. The reason for the drop in our vote percentage is the politics of polarisation by both BJP and AAP."

AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in the New Delhi seat while his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat is trailing as per present trends. The AAP had won a staggering 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, giving Arvind Kejriwal a thumping majority. BJP had managed to win only 3 seats.

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 55 seats and BJP on 15 seats.

