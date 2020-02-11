NCP's Nawab Malik Attacks BJP, Says Delhi Heard PM's Call & Voted Against 'anti-nationals'

Talking about Election Commission’s early trends showing a victory for AAP, NCP spokesperson, Nawab Malik opined the people of Delhi have voted against “anti-nationals”. He stated that people heard what PM Modi had to say and declared the BJP as “anti-nationals". At the time of publishing this story, the Election Commission trends show that AAP is leading the race by 57 seats and BJP with 13 seats.

Nawab Malik on Delhi elections

Speaking about EC’s trend on Delhi Assembly elections, Nawab Malik said, “The trends of Delhi assembly elections have been showing that the arrogance has been defeated and trust and development have been restored. PM Modi had appealed to the people of Delhi to vote against anti-nationals and the electorate heard him. They have declared BJP as anti-nationals.”

Read: Delhi elections: Vijay Goel exudes confidence in BJP's 'absolute' victory, visits temple

Delhi Assembly Elections

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for assembly elections. Many prominent leaders from big parties have received various notices and warnings from the Election Commission as well. The fight between BJP and AAP intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

Read: Delhi polls nigh upon them, top netas Arvind Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari make temple visits

Exit polls

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday, February 8, is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59 per cent of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Read: Kapil Sibal expresses disappointment with EC, says 'it has become soft'

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win anywhere between 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

AAP: 48-61

48-61 BJP: 9-21

9-21 Congress: 0-1

0-1 Others: 0

(Image Source: PTI)

Read: Delhi election: Manish Sisodia says 'work is deshbhakti', exudes confidence in victory